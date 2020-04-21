Lagos records two coronavirus deaths

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has recorded an additional two coronavirus fatalities in the state.

It explained that the two deaths increased the fatalities in the state to sixteen after it recorded 379 confirmed cases, and 98 recovered patients discharged and 260 active cases.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said that though there no new cases recorded yesterday, there were coronavirus related deaths.

The Commissioner, who disclosed this through a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said one of the deceased was a 45- year-old Nigerian man who returned from India in January, while the second death was a 36-year-old Nigerian female with a severe underlying health condition with no travel or contact history.