Lagos records over 40 deaths, 929 fire disasters, others in six months

No fewer than 42 persons died and 929 fire disasters, building collapse and explosion cases were recorded across Lagos State in six months.

Aside from this, the state government through its Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service rescued 177 persons as well as Responded to 92 rescue operations and engaged in 41 salvage operations across the state.

Also within the period under review, over 400 Lagosians were discovered to have made false emergency rescue calls to the fire service agency for assistance.

The Director of the Agency, Margaret Adeseye, who disclosed this during her mid-year activity report revealed on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Ikeja, stated that the Agency is the first and major responder to emergency and disaster cases in the State and has been committed to being same.

“The estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion leaving the properties loss to N14.62 billion within six months across the state.

She opined that Fire incidences increased indiscriminately from same period compared to previous year; Investigations revealed that carelessness and negligence were the major causes of the disaster. She also noted that there was increase in unfavorable calls that keep occurring due to the change of strategy in the attendance to distress calls without double-checking for false calls. Other factors include climate change and proliferation of domestic gas usage due to spread in use as alternative fuel, which also contributed to the increase of fire outbreaks.

The Fire boss therefore urge the public to desist from habits that may put unnecessary pressure on the Fire Service operations in the state while assuring that the agency has what it takes to ensure mitigation of fire outbreaks.

Adeseye concluded by urging Lagosians to be safety conscious especially with the advent of the gas as the alternative source of fuel which has come to stay.

