Lagos records five deaths from domestic violence

No fewer than five residents of Lagos State were reported to have died from domestic and sexual violence incidents recorded within the last one year in the state.

As gathered, the state government has intensified investigations to ascertain what transpired before their deaths and to fast-track prosecution of the individuals linked to crime perpetrated within September 2021 and July 2022.

To ensure proper investigations, the state has mandated the Lagos Police Commissioner and Chief Coroner for the state to oversee the cases, as the outcome of the investigation would greatly strengthen prosecution of the subsequent cases that may occur across the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissoner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, alongside the Executive Secretary of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed the statistics during a press briefing on Wednesday in Ikeja.

Onigbanjo, meanwhile, stated that the government has discovered an increase in child abuse in schools within the year under review and efforts would be made to ensure that the tide is addressed to protect the children while seeking for knowledge.

According to him, from September 2021 to July 2022, the attention of the Taskforce saddled with the responsibility for implementing the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection, which comprises representatives from the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Department of School Social Work of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as DSVA has been drawn to incidents of Child Abuse in 42 schools.

“All erring schools were jointly investigated. All the sexual violence related cases are being prosecuted by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, five cases are in court, one school was shut down as a result of infractions. Four of these cases were defilement whilst one was physical assault”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

