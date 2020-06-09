Lagos records five deaths from COVID-19 complications 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Lagos State recorded an additional five coronavirus related deaths.

It explained that the new development brings to seventy-two the total numbers of coronavirus fatalities in the state.

The Center said no fewer than seven deaths were recorded in the country in the last twenty-four hours in three states, adding that out of the seven, five were recorded in Lagos, with Kano and Katsina recording one death respectively.

NCDC made the disclosure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 8 which was released on its social media page.

According to the Center, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 5,895 in Lagos after the state recorded a new one hundred and twenty-eight infections.

However, NCDC, clarified that the state did not record new recoveries during the time under review, adding that the number of discharged patients recorded for the state still remains 944.

It noted that the coronavirus situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation and response activities in Nigeria.