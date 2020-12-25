Lagos records civil servant, 17 others’ COVID-19 patient deaths in Dec.

No fewer than 18 Coronavirus patients were confirmed to have died across Lagos State between December 1st and 24th, bringing the total number of casualities recorded to 238.

Of the 18 deaths recorded within the period under review, one was a staff of Lagos civil service and others reported to have close ties with the state government were confirmed to have died after contracting the virus through community transmission, increasing the number from 220 to 238.

Within the time frame, 4, 566 residents of the state tested positive to the virus as against the 2,427 patients that were discharged by the state COVID-19 response team, incresing number of confirmed cases and discharged persons to 27, 804 and 24, 612 respectively.

Also within the period, the number of persons on admission across Lagos increased by atleast 2,121 cases, bringing the number of persons under isolation from 833 to 2,954.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the death of the civil servant while addressing newsmen yesterday, did not reveal the staff identity, but confirmed that the staff died few hours before the interview.

Sanwo-Olu, while sharing experience of his personal battle against the dreaded virus at the State House, Marina, added that the second wave of the virus was deadly, disclosing that Lagos was now recording 18 per cent in positive results from daily testing.

The Governor said that the second wave of the virus spread was proving to be more ambitious and dangerous than the first period of outbreak, urging the people to protect themselves and loved ones from the harshness of the virus.

He said: “This month alone, I have lost people that are close to me. It is not something that is far off from us. Unfortunately, this morning alone, we lost another staff. This is not to scare people but to say that this virus is with us and we can get treatment for it. As we go to this Christmas, I want to say to all of us that this situation will pass and we will get out of it stronger”.

Also, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its breakdown, disclosed that Lagos currentlt seats atop of the chart on affected states in the country.

NCDC, in a statement revealed on its website, explained that 1,041 new confirmed cases with six casualities were recorded across the country yesterday and that 316 of the cases were Lagosians which was closely followed by the Federal capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with 210.

Both states were closely followed by Kaduna (83), Plateau (70), Gombe (56) Oyo (56), Katsina (47), Nasarawa (35), Kano (33), Ogun (21), Rivers (17), Niger (14), Imo (14), Delta (12), Kwara (12) Edo (12), Anambra (8), Benue (9), Taraba (4) , Ekiti (4) , Ebonyi (6), Bayelsa (1) and Sokoto (1).

According to NCDC, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities

“Till date, 81,963 cases have been confirmed, 69,651 cases have been discharged and 1,242 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the commission added.