Lagos records 91 deaths, ₦19bn property damage to fire disasters

No fewer than 91 Lagos residents have been confirmed dead and goods as well as property valued at over N19 billion were destroyed in 1,607 fire disasters recorded across the State in 2024.

The government also stated that 250 victims were rescued alive in fire incidents that occurred in residential, commercial, and industrial zones throughout the year.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, disclosed this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

According to Oyerinde, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) responded to hundreds of fire emergencies during the year, with residential areas topping the list, followed by shops, open spaces, and industrial sites.

“The most devastating of these was the fire in the Dosunmu area of Lagos Island, which ravaged 16 buildings, six of which collapsed, resulting in substantial economic and infrastructural losses,” he added.

To curb the frequent occurrence of such disasters, the Commissioner said the state government has intensified investments in firefighting infrastructure.

This, he said, includes commissioning new fire stations in Ijede and Ijegun-Egba, and constructing others in Yaba, Kosofe, and Ikotun.

He also noted that the government had procured 62 firefighting vehicles and begun installing industrial boreholes in strategic fire stations to ensure a sustainable water supply for fire suppression.

Beyond structural improvements, Oyerinde said the Lagos State Government has strengthened community sensitization efforts and enhanced emergency medical response.

According to him, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) provided pre-hospital care to over 4,800 victims who were successfully stabilized at various emergency scenes.

“Between January 2024 and March 2025, the agency responded to more than 2,000 emergency cases, underscoring its pivotal role in frontline disaster management and the state’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives during critical incidents,” he said.