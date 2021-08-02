Lagos records 30 new deaths from COVID-19 third waves

No fewer than 30 Coronavirus-positive patients have been reported to have died across Lagos State within the last one week, following spread of the virus third waves to Nigeria.

The new deaths recorded across the state have increased the number of COVID-19 positive patients that have died after contracting the virus to 390 and over 2,755 others were currently being managed in the communities to prevent further spread of pandemic third waves in the state.

In the data released by the state government on Monday, it noted that since the first case last year, a total of 64,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and that 56,336 have recovered in communities.

According to the state government, over the course of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, about 5,029 patients have been admitted into various COVID-19 care centres across Lagos.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who released the statistics at the State House, said: “We have, sadly, recorded 390 fatalities in Lagos State, 30 of which have taken place in this current 3rd wave of the pandemic. Essentially, we have recorded on average 6 deaths per day since last week”.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, lamented that many residents of the state have shunned measures put up by the governments including the Federal Government to flatten COVID-19 curve in the state.

The governor hinted that one of the measures introduced was the vaccine and that many Lagosians have decided to turn their back on the virus, describing their action as unnecessary considering the virus impact on Nigeria particularly Lagos state.

He said: “As of today, the percentage of residents of Lagos that have received 2 doses of the vaccine stands at 1 percent. This is quite low, especially considering that we are now confronted by a third wave, and we are exploring all avenues possible to ramp up access to vaccination so as to reach our herd immunity target of administering vaccines to at least 60% of the population of Lagos State.

“Experience from other regions of the world shows that majority of the confirmed cases that have resulted in death were in unvaccinated persons. This is why we are seriously looking to scale up vaccination coverage for our people. On the 1st of August 2021, Nigeria received 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“It is our expectation that as the epicentre of the epidemic, Lagos State will receive a sizeable amount of this allocation. This vaccine cannot be mixed with the AstraZeneca vaccine, so it will only be for people that have not been previously vaccinated.

“We are still expecting the second 5 allocation of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and will inform you when it is received. We will ensure that all future vaccine administration exercises are based solely on appointments, to avoid a situation in which vaccine administration turns into a super-spreader event. Please do not visit any of the allocated facilities unless and until you have been informed to do so”, the governor added.

