Lagos records 249 fire disasters in two months

The State Fire Chief noted that since the advent of fuel scarcity across the country, some people have devised various illegal means of storing petroleum product, including storage in inappropriate places.

These practices, according to her, were some of the factors responsible for the increase in the number of fire outbreaks in the past few weeks, adding that the situation had led to the destruction of lives and properties in different parts of the State.

Her words: ” I am particularly bothered by this increased figure despite the huge resources already committed to enlightenment campaign in all Local Government/Local Council Development Areas, Hospitals, Schools and in other public places.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Head, Public Affairs for the agency, Jamiu Dosunmu, s he described the present fuel scarcity as regrettable, pointing out that it should not be an excuse for illegitimate and inappropriate storage of fuel to the detriment of human lives and avoidable loss of properties.

The fire boss has also warned the residents to avoid using Jerry Cans that have been used for Petrol to store Kerosene and any other flammable Liquids, while also advising motorists against storing Petrol in their Boots, especially Commercial Vehicles.

While calling on Landlords and Tenants to be observant and prevent the storage of fuel at homes and in public places, Adeseye urged Filling Stations to disallow Customers from clustering around Dispensing Pumps and avoid discharging Fuel in Polythene Bags in order to avoid scuffle that can spark off an outbreak of Fire.