Lagos records 142 murder, four kidnap cases in 1yr

The Lagos State Police Command has reported 142 murder cases and four incidents of kidnapping over the past year, a development that heightens growing concerns over violent crime in the nation’s commercial hub.

Despite the figures, which represent a slight rise from the previous year, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the recorded murder cases.

In addition to the modest increase in murders, the command also noted a surge in cases of domestic violence and unlawful possession of firearms compared to previous years.

According to the report, 176 cases of rape and sexual assault were recorded, 222 arrests were made for rape and defilement, 518 rounds of ammunition and 132 firearms were recovered during operations across the state.

Presenting the board’s activity report on Thursday at the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, Commissioner of Police Moshood Jimoh stated that the crime statistics cover the period from October 2024 to September 2025.

The situation, Jimoh said, highlights critical gaps in criminal investigation and prosecution, prompting renewed calls for improved intelligence gathering, better forensic support, and enhanced community cooperation.

“Cases of murder and suicide have regrettably increased. Sexual and domestic violence, as well as unlawful possession of firearms, have also risen, as evidenced by the catalogue of arms we recovered from miscreants, including weapons abandoned when police intervened,” he said.

Addressing the issue of kidnapping, the Commissioner noted that the command arrested 50 suspects linked to various abduction incidents within the state, all of whom have been charged to court.

He explained that most of the recorded cases were concentrated in riverine and creek communities, where criminal groups frequently exploit unmarked jetties and complex waterways to plan attacks and evade law enforcement.

Jimoh added that these geographical challenges continue to aid kidnappers’ operations, underscoring the need for improved surveillance and coordinated patrols across Lagos’ coastal corridors.