Lagos Govt. pulls down army illegal structure in Yaba

Following the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum, the Lagos State Government has removed the Nigerian Army structures erected in Yaba for altering the state’s master plan.



The government said that the move aimed at achieving compliance with building regulations and restoring sanity in the built environment across the state.



As gathered the operation was carried out through the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) after the building was marked for contravention.



The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Thursday while responding to Army officers’ attacks on LAGESC officers in the community.



According to Tokunbo, the illegal structure built by the perimeter fence of Yaba College of Technology was pulled down after a thorough assessment proved that the property owners violated the Lagos State environmental law.



He said: “As directed, the illegal structures built by officers of the Nigerian Army by the perimeter fence of Yaba College of Technology are being removed”.



Furthermore, the commissioner stressed that the state remains resolute in its commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.



“The Lagos State Government is committed to zero tolerance for environmental contraventions, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all Lagosians,” he said.