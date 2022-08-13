Lagos property owners may lose buildings for Opebi-Mende link bridge under construction

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to pull down buildings all buildings that may affect the construction of the 3.9 Kilometer Opebi-Mende link bridge, a priority project of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration.

It said that property found on the Right of Way( RoW) hindering the completion of the project would be marked and pulled down to ensure that the project is completed within the allotted time.

According to the government, the project remains an iconic project that would help in addressing the traffic and transportation as well as make Lagos a 21st-century economy as captured under the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who spoke during the stakeholders meeting in Ikeja yesterday, described the project as a game changer for motorists in the state.

Salako stated that as part of the procedure for the establishment of the RoW, officers from the Ministry would serve Statutory Notices on buildings earmarked for removal, mark such affected buildings at the expiration of the notices and also invite officers from Lands Bureau to carry out a valuation exercise for compensation purposes before the actual removal of structures.

He enjoined the people to grant public officers and contractors working on the site unhindered access and hitch-free operations for the project to be executed in record time.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, noted that it behooves all property owners to respect the RoW in the interest of the public who remain the ultimate users of the project.

Babatunde stressed that it would be inappropriate for any of the property owners to stand against the removal of their structure after the governor had approved compensation for buildings that must give way for public infrastructure.

The Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, urged the stakeholders to take ownership of the project and accord it the deserved support as their inputs and suggestions were factored in.

Also at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ajibike Shomade, and the General Manager Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency, Daisi Oso among others.

