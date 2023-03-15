Lagos principal risks demotion after sending schoolgirl home for promoting Obi

The principal of Odomola Junior Secondary School in Epe axis of Lagos State may be demoted after allegedly sending a schoolgirl, Marvellous Barinaadaa, home for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The school principal has been recalled by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Education and she would be subjected to thorough investigations over her conduct where the principal would be made to explain the incident that transpired before and after the schoolgirl was asked to leave the education facility.

As gathered, investigations commenced on Wednesday barely 24 hours after her mother, who took to social media to lament the situation, appealed that Nigerians come to the family’s rescue, saying the 10 years old girl was apolitical.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement released by the ministry’s public affairs head, Ganiu Lawal, confirmed the ongoing investigations on the case.

Adefisayo disclosed that was embarked upon since none of the state government agencies and staff including school principals, personnel or teacher, were instructed to act in such a manner.

Adefisayo, reassures the public that the matter will be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.

She also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to the students has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations. A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.

Earlier, p art of the message sighted by our correspondent read: “This is to inform you all, that my daughter, Marvelous Barinaadaa, was exited from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March 2023, by the principal, just because my daughter used Peter Obi’s poster paper to wrap her notebook for school.

“And this girl is just ten years old. She didn’t know anything about politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parents because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour Party. Please, is this act by the principal good? See what the school principal wrote in that letter. And after we will say we are one Nigeria.”

She also alleged that the family had suffered a lot from residents, especially those that were against Labour Party because of their perceived support for Obi which was not true

However, the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association, OSSOSA, Epe, Saka Apagun, stated that the JSS2 student was sent home for allegedly causing nuisance and distraction through the distribution of posters of Obi in the classroom.

He noted that the move by the principal was to curtail the nuisance being caused by the student sharing the posters with other students whose parents were affiliated with other parties in the state.

His words: “I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is far from the truth. There is a directive to stop all forms of campaigns in the classroom. As some political parties use the students to campaign in class.

“The principal did not expel or suspend the student. She sent her home for causing havoc and disturbance in the class during recess by chatting and sharing LP posters with her mates. Again, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is on the issue,” OSSOSA President said.

