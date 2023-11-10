Report on Interest
under logo

How NDLEA arrest two drug traffickers with multiple…

The Guild

Court mandates INEC publishes Labour Party candidates in…

The Guild

Lagos to begin verifying COVID-19 test results through…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Lagos policemen attack Trade Fair boss, traders during market demolition

By News Desk

By The Guild

There was pandemonium at the popular Balogun market inside Trade Fair complex in Lagos when the State Government officials stormed the market with mobile policemen that allegedly harassed and teargassed traders for kicking against sealing and partial demolition of their buildings.

The pandemonium was said to have started after the policemen, who were said to have accompanied officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to the market, shot teargas cannister at traders and customers who requested reasons for marking their building and closure.

Aside from traders, the Director General, Trade Fair Management Board, Vera Ndanusa, was also alleged to have been shot at by the law enforcement agents who were said to be acting on the instruction of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide.

Ndanusa, who spoke to newsmen yesterday after the act, alleged that the commissioner refused to listen to her rather, entered his vehicle and left the complex.

She said: “We were assaulted yesterday by the Lagos State Government officials that stormed Trade fair. We got a message from traders that the state government officials were sealing buildings and partially demolishing some structures within the premises.

“I rushed to the scene and while I was trying to speak with the Commissioner, he ordered that the policemen should attack us and they shot teargas canisters at me and traders at the scene. Aside from that, they destroyed vehicles attached to my office.

“This is a Federal Government territory and we expect that they (the Lagos state government agents) should have discussed with us before now. Also, they should have given the traders at least 90 days notice. The affected property were within the complex and not on the Lagos state government land.

“This action perpetrated by the ministry has further cause more hardship considering that the traders were just about getting over effects of the one week closure imposed on the market over improper waste disposal. On the part of the Federal Government, the shutting down resulted in huge revenue loss”.

Also, the Chairman, Trade fair Stakeholders Forum, Eric Ilechukwu, an umbrella body for all the associations in the complex, narrated: “Policemen led by commissioner for Physical planning and Urban Development stormed the Market, and started demolishing warehouses in a section of Tradefair market.

“When we noticed this development, we immediately reached out to the Executive Director Trade Fair, Veronica Ndanusa, who in seconds arrived at the demolition site. All her efforts to intervene and explain certain things to the commissioner were rebuffed as she and the traders were teagarsed by policemen attached to the commissioner. “

The Guild 10278 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: