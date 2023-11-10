Lagos policemen attack Trade Fair boss, traders during market demolition

There was pandemonium at the popular Balogun market inside Trade Fair complex in Lagos when the State Government officials stormed the market with mobile policemen that allegedly harassed and teargassed traders for kicking against sealing and partial demolition of their buildings.

The pandemonium was said to have started after the policemen, who were said to have accompanied officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to the market, shot teargas cannister at traders and customers who requested reasons for marking their building and closure.

Aside from traders, the Director General, Trade Fair Management Board, Vera Ndanusa, was also alleged to have been shot at by the law enforcement agents who were said to be acting on the instruction of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide.

Ndanusa, who spoke to newsmen yesterday after the act, alleged that the commissioner refused to listen to her rather, entered his vehicle and left the complex.

She said: “We were assaulted yesterday by the Lagos State Government officials that stormed Trade fair. We got a message from traders that the state government officials were sealing buildings and partially demolishing some structures within the premises.

“I rushed to the scene and while I was trying to speak with the Commissioner, he ordered that the policemen should attack us and they shot teargas canisters at me and traders at the scene. Aside from that, they destroyed vehicles attached to my office.

“This is a Federal Government territory and we expect that they (the Lagos state government agents) should have discussed with us before now. Also, they should have given the traders at least 90 days notice. The affected property were within the complex and not on the Lagos state government land.

“This action perpetrated by the ministry has further cause more hardship considering that the traders were just about getting over effects of the one week closure imposed on the market over improper waste disposal. On the part of the Federal Government, the shutting down resulted in huge revenue loss”.

Also, the Chairman, Trade fair Stakeholders Forum, Eric Ilechukwu, an umbrella body for all the associations in the complex, narrated: “Policemen led by commissioner for Physical planning and Urban Development stormed the Market, and started demolishing warehouses in a section of Tradefair market.

“When we noticed this development, we immediately reached out to the Executive Director Trade Fair, Veronica Ndanusa, who in seconds arrived at the demolition site. All her efforts to intervene and explain certain things to the commissioner were rebuffed as she and the traders were teagarsed by policemen attached to the commissioner. “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

