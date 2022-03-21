Lagos police withdraws officers’ operation indefinitely from Apapa ports

The gridlock in Apapa and Tin Can ports may intensify after the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police withdrew all personnel deployed to the axis for traffic management as well as enforcement of the law on the roads linking to the ports in the state.

As gathered, the police officers withdrew from Apapa ports operations were said to have been asked by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to return to the State Command until further notice.

Pending when the commissioner of Police would reconsider his decision and redeploy new officers to maintain law and order around Apapa ports, personnel of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Port Security Officers were said to have swung into action to maintain sanity on roads linking the ports.

Confirming the new developments around the ports on Monday, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka, said that the move was to refine the mode of operations around ports.

In order to reduce travel time around the entry ports, Fayinka, who is also the Chairman of Apapa Traffic Special Management Committee, added that new personnel, who could conform with the new operations, would be deployed to achieve a better traffic movement around the ports.

According to him, until then no police personnel in the state is expected to be involved in the management of traffic heading to the port.

Fayinka, who disclosed this in a short statement sent to transport union bodies and other stakeholders in the port, stressed that LASTMA, FRSC, and port security officers were officially allowed to manage Apapa traffic.

Part of the statement read: “The Chairman of Apapa Traffic Special Management Committee. Toyin Fayinka wishes to notify all stakeholders that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command has withdrawn all police personnel hitherto deployed to Apapa and Tin Can axis back to the State Command until further notice.

“Plans are underway to refine and redeploy new personnel and modus operandi. Until then no police personnel is expected to be involved in the management of traffic heading to the port.

“However, LASTMA, FRSC, and Port Security Officers will continue to manage the traffic into the port until further notice”, it added.

