Lagos Police teargas students protesting against UNILAG tuition hike, arrests three

The demonstration staged by students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) against fee hike at the institution was disrupted midway by the Lagos Police Command.

The students, who had converged at the school to express their displeasure over sudden increment in their tuition, were attacked by the law enforcement officers who fired teargas cannisters at the armless demonstrators.

During the attack, the police was reported to have arrested no fewer than three students for querying their actions against them.

The two students were identified as Femi Adeyeye and Philip Olatinwo, were arrested by policemen and put in a police van stationed in the area.

Another protester, Bayo, told newsmen that policemen fired tear gas at them and many students that had gathered for the demonstration were forced to dispersed and scamper for safety.

“Many students have fled the scene. I’m hiding somewhere. Femi and Philip are inside the Black Maria. They have not moved them to anywhere,” Bayo said.

They meanwhile dispelled claims that the demonstration was scheduled to cause an unrest considering that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was delivering judgement on the cases before the court.

They revealed that the protest date had long been picked before the Tribunal announced the date for the verdict.

A spokesman for the protesting students, Miracle Yemo, while speaking with newsmen said, “We fixed the date long before now. It is just a coincidence that our protest fell on the same day as the PEPT verdict.”

The students are asking amongst other things, the immediate reversal of the school fee, which they said was increased by “six hundred per cent.”

They are also accusing the management of the university of being insensitive to the plight of the students, who they said are mostly indigents before hiking the fee.

The students also frowned at the attack on the students by the police, noting that they fired tear gas at them.

On the arrest of his colleagues, Yemo demanded their immediate release saying, “They were on a peaceful course.

“ They should be released. We are harmless but they threw tear gas at us. It is a non-violent protest, so we demand the release of our colleagues.”

The UNILAG’s Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Musa Obalola, in his response said the university will come up with an official communication later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

