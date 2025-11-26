Lagos police suspends Egungun festival

The Lagos State Police Command has suspended the forthcoming Egungun Festival in the Oregun area of the state, citing concerns that the event could pose a threat to public peace, safety, and order.

The suspension follows the arrest of twelve suspects in connection with the circulation of handbills, posters, and social media messages attributed to “OJE PARAPO OF OREGUN.”

According to reports, the publications issued warnings that effectively sought to restrict the general public’s freedom of movement, expression, and human dignity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the restriction was intended to make it clear that no group has the right to take the law into its own hands or obstruct the free movement of Nigerians anywhere in the state.

She explained that, regarding the planned Oregun traditional Egungun festival scheduled for November 27 and 28, 2025, the Command had assessed the level of fear and apprehension already generated among residents due to the imposed restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms.

Consequently, Adebisi stressed that the Command has declared the event must not hold, emphasizing that no festival capable of destabilizing public peace or heightening tension in the state will be permitted under any circumstances.

According to the statement, “In similar circumstances at Mafoluku, Oshodi, within the Makinde Police Division, the Command acted promptly on 23rd November 2025 after similar publications were circulated to instigate disturbance of public order, safety, and other acts capable of disrupting public peace and the protection of life and property. Twelve (12) suspects were arrested and are currently under investigation. They will be prosecuted on completion of the investigation.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, noted that the OJE PARAPO of Oregun should desist forthwith from holding the Egungun Festival, as security for the event can no longer be guaranteed.

Jimoh also stated that the stress and fear already instilled in residents are unacceptable and warned that the full weight of the law will be applied to anyone or any group attempting to undermine the peace, safety, or stability of Lagos State.

“The general public throughout the state is therefore advised to go about their lawful duties, obligations, and responsibilities without fear or apprehension. The Lagos State Police Command will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the state.

“The Command further warns anyone planning unauthorized gatherings or activities capable of threatening public peace and safety to desist forthwith from such plans,” Jimoh added.