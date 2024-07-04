Lagos Police stops 19-year-old pregnant lady from committing suicide

The Lagos Police Command has prevented a 19-year-old pregnant lady from committing suicide in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the pregnant lady’s decision to end her life was taken after her lover rejected the pregnancy over sundry allegations.

It was learnt that the policemen attached to the Ikorodu Area Command prevented the young lady from a suicide attempt after receiving a tip-off from residents that discovered her moves.

The Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Thursday, said that the lady was prevented at about 2pm on June 29, 2024 from ingesting an insecticide.

“Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm,” Hundeyin stated.

The rescued woman, whose identity has been withheld for privacy reasons, revealed that she had been experiencing severe emotional distress.

According to the police statement, her distress was caused by two major issues: an unplanned pregnancy and financial fraud.

“She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles,” the statement read.

The police have confirmed that the young woman is now receiving the necessary psychological support. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in her predicament.

Hundeyin encouraged individuals facing similar challenges to seek help promptly, underscoring the police force’s commitment to public safety beyond crime prevention.