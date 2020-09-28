Lagos police sets up team for gridlock decongestion

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it would be setting up task teams to effectively manage traffic and ensure free-flow of movement by preventing congestion across the state.

It explained that operatives of the command would also identify accessible roads that would serve as alternative roads to motorists as part of measures to ease gridlock being witnessed across the state as a result of ongoing road rehabilitation.

The Divisional Police Officer, Igando, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, said that the task force teams would include officers from the traffic unit, officials of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps (LNSC), Vigilante, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC).

Speaking while flagging off the task team on Monday to control traffic around Igando, Kasumu said that the move was in-line with the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to all Area Commanders and their DPOs to ensure the free flow of traffic in their respective jurisdiction.

According to him, the state of Mile 2-Badagry Expressway has led road users into plying LASU-IGANDO road expressway which had resulted in daily traffic congestion in Igando and its axis.

“Because of the state of most roads, particularly the Mile 2-Badagry expressway, most road users heading to Oshodi now plies the LASU-IGANDO road to avoid the traffic on that axis. This accounts for the increasing volume of traffic.

“Commercial bus drivers also add to the problem of traffic. I have instructed members of the task team to ensure that there is free flow by directing vehicles properly on traffic rules and order and anyone arrested for violating the state traffic laws would be dealt with,” he said.

Kasumu said that 50 personnel, including traffic policemen, LSNC, and vigilante officials would be posted to boost the number of officers on duty in ensuring free flow of traffic.