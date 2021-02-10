Lagos Police seeks better justice system for crime reduction, others

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has disclosed that through strengthening the Criminal Justice System, drastic reduction would be achieved in areas of crime rate being recorded daily across the state, saying such would also made easier tasks of security operatives in Lagos.

It explained that there was need for stronger collaboration with relevant ministries and offices in ensuring the Criminal Justice System is strengthened to achieve the desired crime free Lagos where citizens can go about their businesses without fear.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said that it was pertinent for the state’s Ministry of Justice and the judiciary to make policies and adopt strategies that would solidify the Criminal Justice System and overhaul relevant legal framework.

This, he said, would ensure the laws are reviewed and be in tandem with the present happenings and dimensions of crimes and criminality in the state and Nigeria at large such that would aid swift prosecution of offenders.

Odumosu made the call yesterday when he met with the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo(SAN) and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in their respective offices at Ikeja, Lagos State.

As stated, the police commissioner made the move in order to strengthen the existing synergy and understanding between the police command and the judiciary with a view to having speedy and effective dispensation of justice in the state.

Speaking during the seperate meeting, Odumosu expressed satisfaction with the newly passed Anti Cultism Bill which awaits the consent of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other steps being taken by the state government to tackle insecurity and crimes in the state.

While appreciating his visit, the Attorney-General and the Chief Judge of Lagos State commemded Odumosu for extending hand of friendship to the two vital government entities in administration of Justice in his bid to achieve solid security architecture in the state.

They further assured the commissioner of police of adequate supports towards fighting crimes and lawlessness in Lagos State.