Lagos Police rescues nine children during cult initiation in Mushin

The Lagos Police Command has rescued no fewer than nine children from being initiated into cultism in Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

This nine children rescued by the law enforcement agency before their initiation were between the age of 9years and 14years old.

The spokesman, Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday in a short statement released after they were rescued from the scene.

“We need to strengthen the family unit!” he tweeted Thursday. “Nine children, youngest, 9, and oldest, 14, rescued during/after forced initiation into cultism in Mushin area of Lagos State.”

According to him, they were incisions on their body, indicating their initiation.

While he did not give further details about the rescue, he said “Investigation is ongoing” about the matter.

