Lagos Police rescues four young men from kidnappers’ den

The Lagos Police Command has arrested no fewer than four suspected kidnappers and rescued four victims held in captivity inside a building in a border community, Oke Aro.

Oke Aro, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states, was said to have been the abductors’ hideout after perpetrating the illegal act in any of the two states.

The four victims rescued by the police were: 20-year-old Otoh Chisom, 26-year-old Okeke Kwufrochukwu, 26-year-old Uchenna Obeji, and 12-year-old Minachi Udochukwu.

The police also arrested four suspects identified as 23-year-old Chibike Iheijika, 22-year-old Stanley Iheijika, 26-year-old Obiora Oyedibe, and 25-year-old Emmanuel Onedibe.

On Tuesday, Police sources narrated that one of the victims, Okorie Henry, who escaped from the abductors’ den, alerted the Iju Police Division of their fate.

As learnt, the abduction was reported by Henry at about 3:30 p.m yesterday, alerting the law enforcement agency that four others had been forcefully taken into custody by a group of armed hoodlums.

As gathered, he narrated to the police that his abductors relaxed the security around him after disclosing that receipt of money in his account and needed to withdraw it at a bank.

According to him, during the trip, he fled and alerted the authorities to save the other victims in the abductors’ den.

A senior police officer disclosed that the command had commenced a manhunt for other kidnappers for prosecution under the law.

Efforts to get the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, for comment on the rescue operation proved abortive as he refused to return calls and respond to messages through different communication channels.