Lagos police rescues Falana, other from gunmen captivity

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has rescued a tanker driver, Falana Abiodun, and his assistant, Fatai Opeyemi, from gunmen along Lekki – Epe Expressway in the state.

As gathered, the two victims were rescued by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a formation under Lagos command, from the gunmen who held them hostage around Berger Bridge inward Epe axis of the state.

The gunmen were said to have abandoned the victims after sighting the RRS officer and their arms including three guns, 11 live cartridges, and machetes, which were recovered by the officers.

Other items recovered from the gunmen’s vehicle were: a tipper with the registration number: BDJ 271 XB, a chisel, backpack, hand gloves, and a face mask.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday through RRS social media handle, the robbers, numbering about seven had around 1:00 a.m. used a blue colour tipper to block a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS).

The police added that Falana and his motor-boy were heading to Oyo State when the gunmen picked them up on Thursday in the state.

“The four occupants of the tipper ordered the truck driver and his assistant out of the vehicle. They drove away from the 45,000 tanker while three other robbers who were hiding in the bush held hostage the truck driver and his assistance, identified as Falana Abiodun and Fatai Opeyemi, before leading them into the bush.

“They were emerging from the bush around 4:00 a.m. with their hostages when patrolling Rapid Response Squad (RRS) team saw them and gave them a chase.

“The robbers abandoned their vehicle, guns, and machetes before escaping into the bush. The 45,000-litre tanker was later found empty through the assistance of NUPENG members in Epe.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigations.

“Alabi further assured that all the suspects involved in the hijacking of the 45,000-litre tanker would be made to face justice”, the statement added.

