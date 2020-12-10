Lagos Police rescues 17 robbery victims, foils 26 cases in one month

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that at least 26 robbery cases were foiled and 17 victims rescued

by its formation, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), within last one month in Lagos State.

Also, the squad arrested seven cultists at Lawson Road when rival cult groups clashed, causing panic and unrest in the community and also quelled several unrest within the state during the period under review.

Some of the civil disturbances quelled by the squad occurred in Ijora Seven-Up, Mile 2, Agiliti, Mile 12 and Ketu among others.

The Commander, Lagos RRS, DCP Olatunji Disu, who disclosed this in the November 2020 monthly report of the Agency, explained that the attacks were foiled due to the quick intervention of officers on Motorised Patrol.

Disu added that the foiled armed robbery attack were at Adeyemo Street, Ijaiye, and thwarted another at Berkley Lane, Old Yaba Road, Ebute-Metta.

He noted that the RRS operatives also assisted in the recovery of a lost purse containing N115,000 and a Techno Phone valued at N95,000, which fell from the passenger of a commercial motorcycle, stressing that the owner was trailed by the RRS team on patrol to return her items.