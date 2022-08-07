Lagos police recovers stolen vehicle from fleeing robbers

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered a stolen Toyota Camry vehicle from fleeing suspected robbers at Ijora-Badia axis of Lagos State.

The car was said to have been recovered following the suspicion, the police officers gave the suspects a hot chase but they eventually abandoned the car and fled.

The spokesperson for the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the police, who were on patrol flagged down the car but the driver refused to stop.

The spokesperson through his social media handle, yesterday in Lagos confirmed that the police saw the vehicle abandoned and that all the occupants had escaped.

“Yesterday, at about 2:30 a.m., a black 2002 Toyota Camry V6 saloon car, with reg no JJJ 367 FJ, with about three occupants, was flagged down by officers of Ijora-Badia Division on routine patrol.

“The driver sped off and turned into an adjoining street,” he said.

Hundeyin added that the vehicle had been recovered to the station.

He further urged the owner of the suspected stolen vehicle to come forward with proof of ownership to claim it.

