Lagos Police promises motorist safety after 3rd Mainland Bridge closure

Ahead of planned closure of Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that all measures had been put in place to protect lives and properties of motorists that would be using alternative routes across the state pending when the bridge would be reopened.

It also assured the general public, particularly, road users entering and exiting Lagos Island and Mainland of adequate security and traffic management during the 72 hours planned closure of the bridge between the midnight of Friday, 25th December and Tuesday, 29th December 2020.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that his men had been briefed on the security situation across the state and given marching others to manned all alternative routes in providing adequate security for motorists before, during and after yuletide season.

Through a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the commissioner enjoined commuters, particularly those already used to the Third Mainland Bridge and adjoining routes to persevere as the closure, which is in continuation of the ongoing general repairs of bad portion of the bridge, would occasion some traffic stress on users.

“The Police Command, therefore, advises the general public plying the route to stick to the already designated alternative routes. Thus, motorists going to the Island can access Lagos through Oworosoki/Adekunle/Oyingbo as there won’t be thoroughfare through Third Mainland Bridge to Adeniji Adele. They can also access Lagos through Maryland/Fadeyi/Western Avenue/Marina/Lagos.

“In addition, those moving outwards Victoria Island/Ikoyi/Obalende to Mainland can have access through Ilubinrin/Ogogoro Village/Carter Bridge/Oyingbo or to Ijora Olopa to link Eko Bridge. Alternatively, they can access Mainland through Falomo/Awolowo Road/TBS/Eko Bridge/Ikorodu Road or Ozumba Mbadiwe or Ahmadu Bello way to Eko Bridge/Western Avenue,” the statement said.

Odumosu, however, urged road users to seek and stick to traffic advisory measures being put in place to ease traffic congestion along the route and in Lagos state in general.

The Police Command also wishes to encourage road users across the state to be law-abiding and avoid being reckless while driving on the highways, roads as security agencies are ever ready to enforce traffic regulations in the state.