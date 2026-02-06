Lagos police probes officers’ link to Ijoba Lande’s assault

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the officers involved in the alleged assault of popular content creator Ijoba Lande have been identified, and an investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The probe follows a viral social media post by Lande, in which he claimed he was assaulted and robbed by police officers six days after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

In the video, the content creator, visibly injured with blood on his face, alleged that he and a friend were attacked by police officers, resulting in the seizure of his iPhone 16 Pro Max and $1,200 belonging to his brother.

Responding to the footage, which drew widespread criticism online, the command, through its spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed on Friday that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“The officers involved have been identified and brought forward to the command for investigation,” Adebisi said.

She added that statements have been taken from the officers, the content creator, and his friend to aid the inquiry.

The command urged residents to provide any information that could assist the investigation and assured the public that justice would be pursued in accordance with the law. Adebisi also pledged transparency and timely updates as the investigation progresses.

Reiterating their commitment to public safety, the Lagos State Police Command emphasized that accountability within the force remains a priority.