Lagos police prepares for high crime cases against motorcycle ban

The Lagos Police Command has begun to prepare officers for possible high crime rates that may emanate following the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ban on commercial motorcycle operations popularly called Okada, across six local governments across the state.

As gathered, the command has also started considering different Okada ban enforcement and security strategies that could be used to prevent any possible increase in crime rates, owing to the loss of jobs that could arise due to the ban imposed on their operations by the government.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, disclosed the enforcement plans for motorcycles after its ban and security measures for the state during an interview on a popular television program on Thursday.

Alabi, while explaining other reasons for the total ban imposed on commercial motorcycle operations announced by the governor for Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa local governments, said that the ban would restore sanity across the affected councils.

He said: “We are anticipating and working on our strategy to prevent any possible crime hike which might occur due to the ban on Okada across six local governments in the state.

“We know that banning Okada riders might increase the crime rate which we are mindful of, so we are already putting in place a lot of strategies to contend with it. We also understand that it will send a lot of them to unemployment and some of them will take to crime due to that, so we are aware of that and preparing for that.”

He, meanwhile, alleged that many of the motorcycle riders across the state were criminals and that to prevent them from engaging in their actions after the ban, its officers would intensify patrol around the affected councils and across other councils to enforce the law and ensure none of them contravene the traffic law.

Alabi, however, admitted that previous police bosses in the state had relaxed enforcement, particularly after the EndSARS demonstration, which later aided the commercial motorcyclists in taking over major routes across Lagos.

He attributed some of the reasons to national anxiety that trailed the protests that resulted in the murder of police officers and vandalism of several stations in Nigeria.

According to him, this time the police would effectively enforce the ban law to make sure motorcycle operation is stopped, as well as those who disguise with it to perpetrate criminal act would be apprehended.

The police boss explained that the ban on motorcyclists would not affect delivery riders and owners of power bikes, and other private bikes in the state.

