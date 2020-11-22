Lagos Police officer faces disciplinary action after extorting N100,000 from motorist 

A police officer, DSP Popoola Kayode, was said to have been placed under detention for possible disciplinary action for extorting a motorist that allegedly drove against traffic on Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos State.

Kayode, a leader of an enforcement squad team, was alleged to have received N100,000 from a motorist after impounding the vehicle for contravening the state 2018 transportation reform law.

As gathered, the law enforcement officer impounded a vehicle, Venza APP 775 GJ, on Wednesday, 18th of November, 2020, and brought it to the Agency’s car park at Alausa, Ikeja.

It was learnt that the officer instructed the vehicle owner demanded N100,000 from the driver, Didi Ekanem, which was transferred to his bank account before releasing the vehicle; several hours after.

Confirming detention of the law enforcement officer, Egbeyemi, through a statement by Head, Public Affairs. Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, made available to newsmen on Sunday, stated that investigation revealed that the officer committed the act.

The chairman added that the leader of the team, Kayode, and members of his team have been arrested as well as queried by the Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, for their unprofessional conduct on the road. While assuring residents that the accused officers would be sent back to the Lagos Police Command for further disciplinary actions, he warned motorists particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way) as anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.