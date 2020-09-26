Lagos police, NIMC Partner on forensic investigation, others

In a bid to curtail criminality through digital identification, the Lagos State police have confirmed its readiness to partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in capturing the biometrics of Lagosians, and Nigerians by extension, to boost forensic investigation and curb crimes in the state.

The Law enforcemet agaency saw the need to team up with the commission to aid in quick and total arrest of criminal activities in the state, since NIMC were saddled with the responsibility of keeping personal identification deatils of every Nigerians.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu confirmesd the agency’s committment and readiness towards joing hands with the commission to boost forensic investigation of crimes in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday , in Lagos, through its Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu gave the assurance when the Regional Coordinator of the Commission, Funmi Opesanwo, led her team to the office of the Commissioner on a courtesy visit.

He emphasised the importance of biometric and database management to the prevention and detection of crimes, proper identification of residents, and having accurate population of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The police boss further instructed all police personnel within the state, who have not been captured by the commission, to immediately do so, adding that an office within the State Headquarters at Ikeja , has been set aside for the commencementof the exercise.

On his part, the Regional Coordinator, Funmi Opesanwo, who was accompanied by the Lagos West State Coordinator, Olumide Aremu, Head of Administration, Ajibola Odedeji, and others, seized the opportunity to enlighten the police and Lagosians on the importance of biometric capturing management to the security of lives and property, Nigeria’s safety, good governance, and international reputation.

She charged Lagos residents to make themselves available for the capturing, which is absolutely free, across the state, as such would enable them obtain their National Identity Cards and numbers(NIN).