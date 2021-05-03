 Lagos Police nabs ten traffic robbery suspects, recover ammunition

The operatives attached to the Strike Team of Lagos State Police Command have arrested at least ten suspected cultists and traffic robbers at Railway Crossing, Ikeja Along, axis of the state.

It explained that the arrested suspects were in the habit of attacking motorists held in traffic and dispossessing innocent people of their belongings in the axis and other parts of the state.

Aside from the arrest of the ten suspects, a 42-year-old man, who allegedly receives stolen items from the suspects was also arrested by the operative at Alade Market, Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said the arrest was part of the force commitment towards ridding the State of criminal elements, especially traffic robbers in the state.

“In its bid to tackle crimes and criminality in Lagos State, particularly traffic robbery, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has rejigged the command’s strategies to suppress, raid and arrest hoodlums at the identified areas/hideouts across the state.

“Regularly, the command has been arresting traffic robbers who terrorize and dispossess innocent people of their belongings in the state while many of them are being kept at bay due to the consistency and commitment of the command in tackling the menace and other forms of criminality in the state.”

Odumosu, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the suspects were arrested on 1st May 2021, following a distress call by one of the victims.

He listed the suspects to include Sadiq Masaki (22), Oladimeji Olatunbosun (24), Adam Hassan (21), Tunde Afolayan (24), Michael Ademola (22), Olamide Johnson (20), Abiodun Opeyemi (22), Oluseyi Agbaje (21), Daniel Ayomide (20), and Adebayo Tobi (21).

Adejobi said that some of the suspects, all male, were caught in action while others were arrested at their hideouts around the corridor of the listed areas.

“They have confessed to the crime. The suspects also revealed that they attack their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses, and charms during operation.”

Adejobi said, in the course of police investigation, the suspects revealed one of their receivers, identified as Idris Adamu. “A gold necklace of one of the victims and many other suspected stolen items like phones, necklaces, watches, etc were recovered from him.”

The Police spokesman added that other victims of the robbery operation on Saturday have been identified.”Other victims of their robbery operation on the said date have been identified and assisting the police in their investigation.

“The police operatives are presently interrogating the suspects in order to extract more information on their mode of operations, membership, and accomplices so as to apprehend other members of the gang and those who conspire with them in committing the dastardly act in the area and across the state,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Odumosu has ordered that the Strike Team profile suspects and go after other gang members and conspirators, stressing that the command would not spare anyone who engages in any act of criminality, no matter its magnitude.

The police boss, however, directed that the Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) the Commander Taskforce, and other tactical Commanders should sectorise the state for easy operation and get rid of traffic robbers and other criminals in order to accord perfect and excellent service delivery as well as effective security to all and sundry in the State.

