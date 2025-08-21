Lagos police nabs five robbers terrorizing motorists across metropolis

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspected armed robbers believed to be behind a series of violent attacks on motorists across different parts of the state.

The five suspects were apprehended three weeks after they snatched a black Toyota Corolla from a driver whose cab they had boarded along Platinum Way, Jakande, Lekki.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin yesterday, disclosed that the suspects, who are between 25 and 35 years old were taken into custody by detectives from the Ilasan Division.

“On Aug. 1, a taxi driver reported that the suspects, who had ordered his services along Platinum Way, Jakande, Lekki, boarded his black Toyota Corolla.

“During the trip, one of them pointed a locally made pistol at him and forced him out of the vehicle, after which the gang fled with his car.

“Following investigations and intelligence-led operations, detectives later apprehended the suspects,” he said.

According to Hundeyin, further investigation revealed that the vehicle was sold for N500,000 to a 40-year-old man, who dismantled it and sold the parts separately.

He added that the buyer was eventually apprehended in Ibadan while efforts are ongoing to recover the pistol used in the robbery, trace other vehicles sold by the syndicate and prosecute all the suspects.

Reacting to the suspects’ arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, assured residents and visitors that the Command remains committed to prioritizing their safety and security.

He urged members of the public to always provide timely and useful information to the Police, emphasizing that such collaboration is crucial for swift response and effective crime prevention.