Lagos Police nabs 12 female suspected armed robbers, 38 others in Ikorodu

In a bid to boost security across Lagos State, the Nigerian Police has arrested no fewer than 50 persons for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and cultism in Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo, and Emure communities in Ikorodu Local Government.

Among the 50 apprehended by the law enforcement agency were 12 females said to be allies of the male armed robbers and cultists apprehended during the operation across the communities.

The 12 female suspects include 26-year-old Gbamila Iyabo, who was identified as wife to the leader of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, and was arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges; also, 29-year-old Salisu Islamiyat, wife Aye Confraternity in Emure, was also apprehended by the law enforcement agency with a locally-made pistol loaded with live cartridges,

The 38 males under detention includes: Abiodun Abbey, Also Known As Oju Ogunle, 20-year-old Oladunni Abiodun, Dosumu Oluwaseun; 22yrs and Segun Adelaja; 29yrs.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed their arrest on Sunday, disclosed that Oju Ogunle had allegedly killed more than 22 people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

Odumosu, in a statement made signed by the command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition, and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of Confraternity, and some dangerous weapons.

He noted that the suspects were apprehended during a two-day sting operation carried out by the Commissioner of Police Strike Force team between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th March, 2021.