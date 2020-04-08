Lagos Police impounds 13 vehicles for contravening lockdown order

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than 13 vehicles were on Wednesday impounded by the Nigerian Police for contravening the lockdown imposed on Lagos State to break the circle of coronavirus.

The vehicles, which included three cars, seven buses and three 4-Wheel drives were caught carrying passengers and were without valid excuses of being on the road.

Also, the Police led by Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) DCP Olatunji Disu, dispersed a group of over 150 youth that converted at the Samuel Gbadebo Adegboyega Village beside the Apostolic Church, Alapere, to field for physical exercise.

All the vehicles have been handed over to Alapere Divisional Police Station by Disu for onward prosecution after violating the Federal Government’s directive on the stay at home order.

While vehicles with valid excuses and identifications were allowed passage, some of the buses that were arrested stated that they were heading to Ibadan with their passengers.

The RRS Commander, on the directives of Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, led a team of police officers to intensify enforcement of COVID 19 stay at home to Lagos Island detoured at ketu-Alapere where a long queue of vehicles were making their way towards Ojota Bridge inward Ibadan.

Some of the youths, who claimed to be residents of the village and Ketu – Alapere were in their large numbers doing morning physical exercises before the police got to the area. After being addressed on the essence of the government’s stay at home order, some of the youth still refused to go home until the RRS Commander directed his officers to form a wall, walked the youth down the road before they eventually dispersed.