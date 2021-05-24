Lagos Police, hoodlums clash over commercial motorcyclist’s death

Commercial activities were reported to have been halted at popular Ile-Epo market and other adjourning markets after commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders set Nigerian Police station, Ile-Epo ablaze while protesting against the death of their colleague within the axis.

As gathered, the protest started after a police officer deployed to the station allegedly killed a motorcyclist during an altercation between them on the enforcement of the Lagos Traffic law that outlawed their operations on over 400 roads across the state.

It was learnt that the law enforcement officer, who went to Ekoro road to enforce the law, allegedly killed the motorcyclists, who was said to be of Northern extraction, during the prolonged altercation and in retaliation, his colleagues stormed the station to demand justice.

While at the station, the commercial motorcycle operators, who were armed with different weapons, in request to see the officer that allegedly perpetrated the act,

The motorcyclists, after being unable to attack the station, were reported to have went on rampage and begun to destroy property, forcing traders at Super Market and other smaller markets to close their stall in other to avoid been lynched and robbed by hoodlums that have hijacked the demonstration.

A trader, Fatimah Salahu, disclosed to The Guild that the clash forced them to leave the market, saying, we had to quickly close our stalls because we could not risk been lynched by the hoodlums that have hijacked the exercise by the Okada riders.

An eyewitness, Fela Araba, narrated that the clash started after a police officer allegedly killed an Hausa Okada rider which prompted his colleagues to demand justice particularly to get hold of the perpetrator and lynch him as well.

Araba, meanwhile, disclosed that officers of the Nigerian Police attached to the Rapid Response Squad and Lagos State Environmental and Sanitation unit (Taskforce) have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy.

According to him, the Nigerian police is currently restoring peace and order at Ile epo market after their arrival few minutes ago:.

MORE DETAILS LATER

