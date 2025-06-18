Lagos Police grants Pastor Adefarasin bail after recovering stun-gun

The Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has been granted bail by the Lagos State Police following his interrogation over the alleged possession of a gun-like object.

Adefarasin was released less than 24 hours after voluntarily presenting himself at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, in response to an invitation from the authorities.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed in a statement that the item recovered from the pastor was a stun gun.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun, which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment.

“The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case,” Hundeyin said.

The backlash stems from a video that surfaced earlier this month, showing the prominent cleric driving a Range Rover, winding down his window, and engaging with a road user while holding a black unidentified object.

The footage triggered widespread speculation online, with many alleging the object resembled a firearm.

In response, Pastor Adefarasin took to his official X handle to dismiss the claims.

“You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm. I want to assure you of this — that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone,” he wrote.

During last Sunday’s service, streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel, the clergyman again addressed the situation, characterizing the public backlash as both painful and unfounded.

“I was falsely accused of bearing a firearm, pointing a firearm at an aggressive content creator who came within personal distance,” he said.

“The only thing separating him and me was maybe three-quarters of a metre and a glass. I do not have a pistol licence. I do not carry a firearm, and I pointed no firearm at anybody.”

Adefarasin also condemned the role of misinformation and and suggested financial motivations were behind the narrative.

“We have witnessed click baiters just looking for more money. I probably wasn’t even their target; their target was to make more money,” he told the congregation.

Reflecting on the emotional impact, the 62-year-old pastor admitted that he was deeply affected by the incident.

“I am human. But God is touched by our infirmities and can first give us succour. And what the enemy means for evil, He works for good,” he said.