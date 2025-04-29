Lagos police goes after woman for sleeping with landlord’s daughter

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a 36-year-old housewife, Abiola Sholedolu, following allegations of engaging in a same-sex relationship with her 23-year-old neighbour’s daughter in the Maya area of Ikorodu.

According to reports, the search for Sholedolu began after she fled the community following the incident, which occurred at a residence on Michael Enahoro Street in Ikorodu.

Sholedolu was said to have developed a close relationship with the young woman, identified as Yetunde, shortly after moving into the area with her husband.

Police sources say the relationship, which allegedly turned intimate, came to light after neighbours grew suspicious of 36-year-old housewife’s frequent private meetings with Yetunde.

Matters came to a head when Yetunde’s mother returned from the market and found both women in a compromising position inside the suspect’s apartment.

She reportedly raised an alarm, prompting outrage from residents and community leaders.

In response to the incident, the local landlord association, in conjunction with the Baale of Maya community, held an emergency meeting on April 15, 2024.

Sholedolu was subsequently ordered to vacate the area. Fearing for her safety after receiving threats from angry youths, she fled the community.

Eyewitnesses claim that her husband, Babatunde, was attacked by some residents demanding to know his wife’s whereabouts.

Police investigations, meanwhile, revealed that the young woman, who identifies as bisexual, had been involved in same-sex relationships prior to and during her marriage.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Nigeria’s stringent anti-homosexuality laws, which prescribe up to 14 years’ imprisonment for anyone convicted of same-sex acts.

The police have appealed to members of the public with information on Sholedolu whereabouts to assist in the ongoing investigation.