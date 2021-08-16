Lagos Police goes after Lekki, Ajah robbers disguising as beggars

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed Area Commander and Division Police Officers in Lekki-Ajah area of the state to begin immediate round-the-clock stop-and-search operations and patrol of the axis where robbers reportedly disguise as beggars to rob, harm law-abiding citizens.

Aside from the Area Commander and DPOs, Odumosu also ordered field and tactical commanders to immediately embark on 24 hours vehicular patrol of every nook and cranny of the affected axis and similar areas requiring additional police presence.

The commissioner said that the move had become imperative following a news report titled, ‘Re: Robbers Disguising As Beggars Take Over Lekki, Ajah, Residents Cry Out’ which had led to apprehension among residents and road users in the axis.

Odumosu, through a statement on Monday by the Command’s Spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, assured that the command was currently interfacing, and working in tandem with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as other relevant authorities to solve the social malaise.

According to him, as concerned, dutiful, and very responsible Police Officers saddled with the statutory responsibility of internal security, we are not oblivious of the apparent security challenges posed by miscreants masquerading as beggars in some parts of the country, particularly in Lagos State.

“While the command appreciates the concern of the residents and promise to continue to work assiduously to protect lives and property of all and sundry, it is advised that citizens should avail themselves of the Lagos State Police Command’s control room/distress call numbers earlier given out with the assurance that the police will respond swiftly as they have always done in the state,” the statement said.

