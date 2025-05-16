Lagos police dismisses reports on 89 northern hoodlums

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed circulating reports alleging the presence of 89 northern hoodlums in the state, describing the claims as baseless and capable of inciting public fear.

The clarification from the law enforcement agency follows a viral video showing a group of men arriving in the state in a van, which has raised concerns among residents about a potential security threat in the metropolis.

In response, the Command explained that the men, who number 89, are labourers from Katsina State who arrived in Lagos for employment at the Dangote Refinery.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the labourers pose no security threat to Lagosians, noting that the men, seen in the Ibeju-Lekki area, were brought in from the northern state specifically to work at the refinery.

According to him, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing a large number of young men who had reportedly just arrived in Lagos, gathered in front of the Dano Company premises in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

“Upon receipt of the information on May 14, 2025, officers from the Command immediately deployed to the location to ascertain the facts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the young men in question, eighty-nine (89) in number, had arrived from Katsina State and were recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

“A contractor working with the refinery appeared before the police and confirmed that he had personally sourced and brought the labourers from Katsina for legitimate employment purposes. His statement was corroborated by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the refinery, who also affirmed that the labourers were verified and cleared for entry into the facility and would be residing in the facility.

“The individuals were thoroughly searched, and no incriminating items were found in their possession. Furthermore, each person properly identified themselves and presented their National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified,” Hundeyin said.

Meanwhile, the State’s police Commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, has urged residents to remain calm and desist from spreading unverified or alarmist content that could create unnecessary tension or panic.

Jimoh further reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maintaining law and order across Lagos State and will continue to respond promptly to all matters relating to public safety.