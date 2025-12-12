Lagos police dismisses report on Gunmen attack

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted allegations of an armed invasion by hoodlums in Ajebo Community, describing the report as mischievous, untrue, and capable of causing unnecessary panic among residents.

According to the Command, preliminary investigations indicate that the reported incident was a land dispute between two contending families within Ajebo Community, near Agbowa in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, which escalated into chaos and confusion in the village.

Contrary to claims by a certain news outlet, its spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, stated that no gunmen attacked the community, no shots were fired, no lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained.

The Command, while setting the record straight on Friday, disclosed that upon receiving reports of the disturbance, police joint intervention teams, including Tactical Squads and PMF Anti-Riot Police personnel—were immediately deployed to the location.

Additionally, Adebisi noted that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed a prompt intervention and investigation into the matter.

“Normalcy was promptly restored, and the people of the Community continued to go about their normal business and other activities of livelihood,” the spokesperson said.

“They have been strongly warned to remain peaceful and that the Police will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on troublemakers,” she added.

The command assured the public that peace and normalcy have been fully restored and are being sustained, with residents continuing their daily activities without disruption.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has cautioned residents against spreading misinformation, and urges the writer of the story to desist from publishing reports that are incorrect, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary fear and panic.

He stresses the need for responsible reporting for the benefit of the public while reassuring residents of the affected community, and Lagos State in general, of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, security, and order across Lagos State at all times.