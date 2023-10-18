Lagos Police detains officer for shooting after Ladipo market reopen

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the officer in a viral video shooting in the air with his AK47 rifle inside Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

Kwanchi has been detained at the Command headquarters in Ikeja, where he is currently being questioned or engaging in a public display of arms, an action that had been described by many senior police officers as unprofessional, unethical, and dangerous behavior.

The policeman was seen in viral videos celebrating the reopening of the popular Ladipo Market in Lagos State with AK-47 shots to which the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, ordered an immediate probe.

The spokesperson, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the inspector’s arrest on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen, assured Nigerians that the law enforcement officer would be probed in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Police Command has identified the person in a viral video shown shooting an AK47 rifle in Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL). “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his unprofessional, unethical, and dangerous behavior. “Meanwhile, members of the public are hereby assured that the Command will not tolerate any form of deviant behavior from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with laid down rules”.

