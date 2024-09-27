Lagos police detains four officers link to corp members N1M extortion

Following a public complaint from Lagos residents, the Nigerian Police has detained four officers alleged to have extorted N1 million from three youth corps members in the state.



Among the officers detained by the Lagos Police Command were Adesina Suraj, Usmah.F and two others.



As gathered, the police has commenced probe of the four officers to further determine reasons for their actions while on duty in the state.



The spokesperson for Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their arrests and investigation into the allegations on Friday through his official social media handle.



Hundeyin’s confirmation came after an X user by name “Oluyemi Fasipe AICMC” released a footage which featured the accused officers and three corps members on thursday.



According to Fasipe, the officers at a checkpoint demanded the drivers’ licenses, but when the corps members presented soft copies, the officers insisted on hard copies.



Additionally, the corp members were threatened with firearms and was taken to the Kafuru Oluwole Tinubu House Area C Police Command, where they were extorted of one million naira.



His statement reads; “Your officers today in Surulere extorted 1 million naira from 3 corps members. They were threatened with firearms, kidnapped, and taken to the Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu house Area C police command where they were robbed. Their offense was the absence of a physical copy of a driver’s license”.