Lagos police deploys personnel for curfew enforcement, cautions residents

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that plans had been concluded to enforce curfew and other measures adopted by the State Government toward ensuring lives and properties remain protected after protest intensified across the state.

This is coming as the police command said that all forms of protests and demonstrations have been banned across the state and that anyone found engaging in mass gathering or procession would be swiftly arrested and dealt with in accordance with provisions of the law.

The state’s police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the move became imperative as part of efforts to douse tension accompanying protests against police brutality and other conducts considered to be capable of endangering lives of ordinary citizens of the state.

Through a statement on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu hinted that the 24-hour curfew imposed by the government would take effect from 4pm today and that policemen would ensure compliance across the state.

Furthermore, he cautioned residents that protest, gathering, and procession under whatever guise would not be permitted within the state

“In light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state. In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police State today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“Its crystal clear that the Endsars protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

“While the command is resolute in the sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality,” the statement said.