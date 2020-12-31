Lagos Police deploys officers after curfew violators, other COVID-19 offenders

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the state to deploy officers after violators of curfew and all COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Presidential Taskforce and Lagos State Government during and after the festive season.

He explained that the move to intensify enforcement had become imperative after the surge in cases of coronavirus across the state, particularly during such time when a new wave of the virus had begun spreading across the world.

Odumosu also directed officers to enforce the 12am to 4am curfew earlier imposed by the PTF as well as ensure the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres, amongst others adopted by the state government to break coronavirus transmission chain.

The police boss gave the order yesterday while addressing the Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, amidst COVID-19 protocols, adding that use of an infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitisers among others must be enforced.

Furthermore, he enjoined all Area Commanders and DPOs to ensure strict enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and everything possible must be done to curb its spread.

“All Area Commanders and DPOs must adequately supervise their men for good service delivery and kick against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours, as such will not be tolerated in any way. Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law

“Meanwhile, in the spirit of the season, the general public are admonished to be law-abiding, support security agencies for effective policing of the state and stay safe at all times,” he said.