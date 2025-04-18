Lagos police denies arresting Boko Haram members

The Lagos State Police Command has denied reports of arresting hundreds of Boko Haram members, clarifying that no such operation occurred in the state.

The law enforcement agency refuted the arrest of hundreds of the terrorist group members as fake news, warning the spread od misinformation that could cause public panic.

It disclosed this through a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday.

According to Hundeyin, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered an immediate investigation into the claims following reports by some publishers, to verify their authenticity.

He said, “The outcome of the investigation reveals that there is nowhere throughout Lagos State that the group mentioned in the report – Boko Haram – were seen or sighted or arrested.

“Furthermore, in the trailer park communities mentioned, the leaders, operators, and drivers in the indicated places in the report clarified to the police that there were no such elements of Boko Haram seen or arrested in those localities.

“The command, notwithstanding, deployed surveillance police detectives, the Lagos State Police Intelligence Department (SID), and other formations of the Force to the mentioned places for the purpose of verification of the claim.

“No one confirmed the presence or arrest of such group members as reported in the write-up throughout Lagos State.

“Therefore, the report in its entirety is false, malicious, and ill-intended to cause fear and apprehension in the minds of the public,”

The police spokesperson urged residents to discountenance the write-up as a figment of the writer’s imagination, characterizing it as unfortunate and despicable.”

“Members of the public are encouraged by the Commissioner of Police to go about their duties and other means of livelihood without fear or apprehension, ” he added.

Hundeyin also cautioned media houses against allowing their platforms to be used for spreading falsehoods or inciting fake news that could undermine the state’s peace and tranquility.

“The writer of the story is advised to verify facts and truth of any information before going to the press,” he said.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, assured residents of their safety and the police commitment to protection of lives and property in the state.