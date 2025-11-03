Lagos police declares Sowore wanted over public unrest

The Lagos State Police Command has declared human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore wanted following his participation in protests against building demolitions in the Oworonshoki area.

Sowore was accused of attempting to incite unrest, with police warning that such demonstrations could paralyse major roads and disrupt public peace across the state.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, made the announcement while briefing journalists at the Iyana-Oworo axis of the Third Mainland Bridge on Monday.

CP Jimoh said intelligence reports linked Sowore and his associates to plans to stage coordinated protests at strategic locations, including the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Tollgate, and Freedom Park.

“The command is closing in on Mr. Sowore and others accused of coordinating activities intended to disrupt public peace. Sowore should surrender at the nearest police station or face arrest wherever he is found,” the Commissioner said.

He warned that any attempt to block major roads or incite unrest would be met with decisive action.

“Anyone attempting to cause disturbance or block our roads will face the full weight of the law,” CP Jimoh declared. “It is only someone who needs examination that would attempt to block such a vital route used by thousands daily.”

The police boss revealed that 13 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the planned protest, while Sowore allegedly went into hiding. Investigations are ongoing to identify sponsors and collaborators.

To prevent disruptions, officers have been deployed to key areas across the city, particularly major bridges and highways, with temporary roadblocks and diversions in place.

“The Third Mainland Bridge was not designed to hold stationary weight. Any gathering on it could pose structural risks,” he explained.

Jimoh also addressed public tension arising from the recent demolitions in parts of Lagos, particularly in the Oworonshoki area, stating that affected residents had been compensated.

“The government compensated those affected, and the media witnessed it. There is no justification to provoke a crisis under the guise of protest,” he said.

He assured residents of their safety and urged them to continue their normal activities.

“We are not sleeping. We will apprehend, investigate, and prosecute anyone attempting to undermine public safety in Lagos,” Jimoh vowed.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, the Commissioner stressed that citizens’ right to free expression must not be abused.

“Freedom of expression must not turn into public nuisance or risk lives. The police will enforce the law without fear or favour to preserve peace and protect critical infrastructure,” he added.