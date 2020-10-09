Lagos police debunks shooting protesters

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted claims that its officers shot some youths protesting excesses of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

It explained that contrary to media reports, the shooting incident at Opebi axis of the state was not in connection with the ongoing protests against alleged police brutality accross the country, including Lagos.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, hinted that the shooting incident at Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Ikeja Area of the state involved an officer with his lover as against reports alleging that it was connected to ongoing protest.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday by the command’s Pulic Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu clarified that the officer, Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, shot one Joy Eze, of College Road, Ogba axis of the state at about 9.21 p.m yesterday after argument between the duo said to be in a relationship.

According to him, I have ordered the Ikeja DPO to trace the whereabout of the victim, ascertain her health condition and get more information on the incident and identify the policeman for further necessary actions.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the said police sergeant was off duty and not issued with a police rifle or arms as at the time of the incident, hence the Police’s concern on the ownership and/or possession of the arms he used in perpetrating the act.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the fleeing policeman, who is attached to another police formation within the state, be arrested by all means and made to face the consequences of his criminal act.

“While the Commissioner of Police condemns the act, the command will not in anyway leave any stone unturned in getting justice for the victim and sustain the ethics and Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force; and protect the fundamental human rights of all and sundry across the state,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Odumosu appealed to all Lagosians, particularly protesters across the state, to maintain law and order while they embark on peaceful protests.