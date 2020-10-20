Lagos police confirms attack on six stations, property vandalism

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that no fewer than six facilities belonging to the Nigeria Police Force were destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality and bad governance across the state.

The command listed facilities attacked on Tuesday to include Orile Station (burnt) Layeni Station (burnt) Amukoko Station (burnt), Cele outpost under Ijesha Division (burnt) Mushin Division (attacked), and Ilembe Hausa Division (attacked).

Other government facilities attacked and burnt, the command said, were Lagoon Hospital and Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat.

Details shortly…