Report on Interest
under logo

FG cautions abroad stranded Nigerians against evacuation…

The Guild

Police arrests 30 suspects over Lagos NURTW factions clash

The Guild

Just in: 17 escape death after boat mishap in Lagos

The Guild
MetroNews

Lagos police confirms attack on six stations, property vandalism

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that no fewer than six facilities belonging to the Nigeria Police Force were destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality and bad governance across the state.

The command listed facilities attacked on Tuesday to include Orile Station (burnt) Layeni Station (burnt) Amukoko Station (burnt), Cele outpost under Ijesha Division (burnt) Mushin Division  (attacked), and Ilembe Hausa Division  (attacked).

Other government facilities attacked and burnt, the command said, were Lagoon Hospital and Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat.

 

Details shortly…

The Guild 1755 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.