Lagos Police begins manhunt for mentally challenged woman’s murderers

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman, whose identity is still unknown, at the Abule Ado area of the state on Monday.

The Police have directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to launch a manhunt after the killers of the mentally challenged woman.

As gathered the woman was said to have been accused of being in possession of a stolen baby and three AK 47 rifles before she was lynched.

The police described the case as a case of murder and jungle justice, as no baby or AK 47 rifles were retrieved from the deceased.

The state Police Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Tuesday that an investigation has been instituted into the case with the aim of arresting the culprits and charge them for murder.

“The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman, who was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen baby and three (3) AK 47 rifles at Abule Ado, under a bridge, Festac Area of Lagos State on Monday 24th May 2021.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums in the area on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK 47 rifles.

The police said, “the Command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby and AK 47 rifles were found in her possession neither were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the matter be transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba-Lagos for proper investigation, and the culprits should be arrested and charged to court with murder.

Odumosu also warned against jungle justice which is inhumane, criminal, and detrimental to smooth Administration of Criminal Justice in Lagos and in Nigeria at large.

He equally warned that the command will not tolerate such acts as the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone or group of persons who engage in jungle justice in the state.

