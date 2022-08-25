Lagos police begins investigations on officer’s killers

The Lagos Police Command has begun a manhunt for the killers of a mobile policeman attached to a financial institution, Access Bank, in Coker Aguda area of the state.

It also disclosed that the killers of the late police officer also made away with his riffle after shooting him at his neck, a few meters away from the bank’s branch where he was assigned to protect.

It was learnt that the policeman, who was returning to the branch after purchasing the food for dinner, was shot by gunmen that left the premises immediately after perpetrating the act.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed the new development to newsmen on Thursday, stated that the Inspector was inside a tricycle when he was shot by unidentified gunmen.

As part of the investigations, Hundeyin said that the tricycle driver was arrested for questioning after the incident, but released with an instruction to appear again on Thursday to assist with the investigation.

The image maker said that the inspector was posted to a bank, but that the attackers did not happen at his duty post, rather the gunmen ensured that they perpetrated the act on the road.

“He had left and was going somewhere inside a tricycle. He actually hired the tricycle and was the only passenger. He was attacked, shot and his service pistol taken away. It happened in the afternoon around 3.00 p.m., he died in the night,” the spokesman said.

He said that the identity of the deceased would only be revealed after contacting his family members.

