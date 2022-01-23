Lagos Police begins investigation on NURTW clashes

The Nigeria Police, Lagos command has began investigations to find out situations around the clash between some members of the National Union of Transport Workers ( NURTW) after its men arrested some suspects linked to the fight.

The NURTW members which comprised of two fractions were said to have fought themselves using various dangerous weapons in a viral video on Friday over supremacy of some motor parks in Lagos Island.

Disclosing the development on the fight, on Sunday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed that some members of the clash have been arrested but did not mention how many people were arrested and where they were being detained.

He said that normalcy had returned to the environs of Lagos Island as more operatives had been deployed there to ensure that no such act would surface.

He further disclosed that the force has began its thorough investigations into the clash with the aim to unravel the situations that led to the clash, apprehend more suspects and restore peace permanently to the residents of the community.

“The police have quelled the crisis. Sufficient facilities were deployed in the area immediately we received a distress call and normalcy was restored.”Investigation into the crisis is ongoing,” he said.

As gathered, two factions of the NURTW had reportedly clashed over the control of some motor parks on the Island on Friday.

The videos of the clash went viral on Friday showing the hoodlums using dangerous weapons against themselves.

